Pic: Anthony Smith suffers disgusting eye injury in controversial UFC Singapore win - ‘Looks a nightmare’

By Dan Hiergesell
Anthony Smith suffered yet another in-fight injury earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger had his eye completely busted up in a co-main event win over Ryan Spann.

Smith looked to be in control in the first round as he leaned on crisp right hands and a lead calf kick to slow Spann down. The tides turned in Round 2, though, as Spann landed a perfectly-timed counter punch that stuck Smith right in the left eye. Smith was bothered by the shot immediately, suggesting something may have been broken or fractured.

Spann took advantage of the opportunity and moved in for the kill. He landed some heavy ground-and-pound on a shelled-up Smith, but “Lionheart” somehow kept going. Despite a severely battered and bloodied left eye Smith remained in the fight and pushed forward with offense.

Doctors moved in to check the swelling around Smith’s eye entering the third and ultimately let the fight continue. Smith was able to stay active down the stretch and do enough to capture the final round on the scorecards and walk away with the split-decision win.

Check out Smith’s busted eye below:

The MMA community was up bright and early today for UFC Singapore and had some feedback to share regarding another in-fight injury for Smith. Check out some of the reaction below:

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

