Billy Goff made good on his UFC debut earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when the former Contender Series standout stopped welterweight youngster Yusaku Kinoshita via first-round TKO (punches).

Goff was making his UFC debut this weekend and showed some holes in the early going. Kinoshita is a dangerous opponent who brought a 100-percent finish rate into this fight and was able to land some meaningful shots over the first few minutes of action.

Goff was able to dig deep to recover and delivered a vicious right hand to the body that dropped Kinoshita along the cage. The UFC newcomer wasted no time and immediately jumped on top for ground-and-pound as the referee stepped in for the stoppage.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Goff, 25, is now 9-2 as a professional and has won his last seven total fights. The welterweight prospect absorbed a little more damage than he would have liked in his debut, but it was a memorable performance that should put Goff on the welterweight map entering 2024.

For complete UFC Singapore results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.