Waldo Cortes-Acosta finally lived up to his hype earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when the former professional baseball player leveled heavyweight prospect Lukasz Brzeski with a vicious first-round knockout (punches).

Cortes-Acosta looked dialed in from the opening bell. As if he was throwing fastballs down the plate the Dominican heavyweight was landing some serious shots. Brzeski has proven his toughness inside of the Octagon and hung in as long as he could. That was until Cortes-Acosta launched a massive right hand that caught Brzeski flush.

Brzeski was instantly left on skates. He did the stanky leg for a few seconds before Cortes-Acosta connected with two additional left hands that sent Brzeski crashing face first to the canvas. Cortes-Acosta couldn’t have asked for a better finish.

Check out the final sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Cortes-Acosta, 31, is now 3-1 in UFC competition and just captured the biggest win of his young MMA career. The former pitcher is still green around the edges, but he’s already come so far since his stint on the Contender Series and looks to be a solid player in the UFC’s evolving heavyweight division.

