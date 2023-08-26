Garrett Armfield looked great in his second Octagon appearance earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when the young bantamweight prospect stopped Toshiomi Kazama with a blistering first-round TKO (punches).

Fight fans haven’t seen Armfield since he lost a short-notice UFC debut against featherweight contender David Onama over one year ago. They didn’t know exactly what to think as Armfield made his return, but he looked tremendous after 12 months off and a full fight camp in his natural division.

Armfield was all over Kazama in the early going. Kazama is known for his grappling so as long as Armfield kept the fight standing he was going to have a chance to finish it. After bloodying Kazama from pillar-to-post Armfield landed a massive straight right hand. Kazama toppled to the canvas and Armfield jumped on top for the final touches.

Armfield, 26, has now officially captured his first UFC win and is 4-1 overall in his last five professional fights. The Missouri native looked like a completely different fighter this time around compared to his debut so he could be an interesting add to a 135-pound division already teeming with talent.

