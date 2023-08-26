Michal Oleksiejczuk returned to the UFC win column earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, when the Octagon veteran stopped dangerous middleweight Chidi Njokuani with a first-round TKO (punches).

Oleksiejczuk always seems to be the smaller fighter when he steps inside of the Octagon, whether he’s fighting at middleweight or light heavyweight. He was yet again the smaller fighter in this contest and needed to overcome a reach advantage to get inside on Njokuani. Oleksiejczuk was able to do just that, but ate a ridiculous head kick from Njokuani in the process and was nearly put out.

After recovering and securing top position with about a minute left in the round Oleksiejczuk started to unload heavy ground-and-pound. Njokuani tried to defend, but ended up shelling up as the shots started to get through. Oleksiejczuk walked away with the comeback TKO win.

Check out the finishing sequence above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Oleksiejczuk, 28, is now 3-1 since dropping down to 185 pounds last year. The former light heavyweight standout is certainly better suited at a lower weight class and it’s beginning to show. As long as Oleksiejczuk can avoid some early-fight scares his cardio, speed, and shot selection should allow him to continue winning fights.

