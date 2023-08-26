Max Holloway had to battle through more adversity than usual earlier today (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) at UFC Singapore live on ESPN+ from inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, but the former UFC featherweight champion ended up scoring a memorable third-round knockout (punch) of veteran fighter Chan Sung Jung.

“Korean Zombie” came out firing and delivered some powerful shots early on. Fans rarely see Holloway retreat, but he had to circle away around the cage as he was temporarily wobbled. Jung rushed in and got clocked with a return counter from Holloway that nearly put him out.

Holloway increased his output in the second round and leveled “Korean Zombie” with a massive right hand to the side of the head. Jung fell to the canvas as Holloway rushed in. Instead of trying to stop Jung with punches Holloway went for a submission. “Korean Zombie” defended and was able to stay alive. Holloway kept his foot on the pedal, but wasn’t able to get the second-round finish.

Jung came out like a mad man in the third frame and had Holloway hurt again. “Blessed” hung in the pocket and ended up delivering a brutal right hand that sent “Korean Zombie” crashing to the canvas for the knockout win. It was the first finish for Holloway since a TKO stoppage over Brian Ortega back in 2018.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

HOW DID ZOMBIE SURVIVE???? pic.twitter.com/ocrwC9qCmM — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

TKZ really escaped this submission attempt #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/Npy2b3FYik — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 26, 2023

MAX HOLLOWAY KNOCKS OUT THE KOREAN ZOMBIE #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/RO3iQzPer5 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 26, 2023

