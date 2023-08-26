Since it's Anthony Smith fight week, throwback to when he got violated by some other UK fighter. #UFCSingapore pic.twitter.com/pSvleoexbi

Some context is necessary for the above clip. The fighter speaking is Harry Hardwick (10-3-1), an English fighter who’s competed for both Cage Warriors and Bellator. It’s not a new clip, but it’s gathered steam online this week ahead of Anthony Smith’s co-main event battle versus Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore, which goes down in just a few hours.

As someone who’s chronically online in the MMA sphere, I had not previously seen the video. However, it’s gained a lot of steam this fight week, and as one of the meanest (and funniest) MMA rants in history, it deserves some additional attention.

The fact that it all stemmed from a simple social media comparison is remarkable.

“Are you on crack?” Hardwick replies to the comment that accuses him of looking like Anthony Smith. “I take personal offense to this, because Anthony Smith is probably the s—ttiest fighter in the world right now. He has the least appropriate nickname. He gets called ‘Lionheart’ despite every fight, he goes to the fetal position on the floor and sort of cowers. He gives up but like lets the fight keep happening, and people give him praise for it. It’s f—king terrible.”

He continues, “And he’s a fucking idiot for not just taking the DQ win [over Jon Jones] and running away with his money. F—king moron. And all of his takes as an analyst are s—t as well. F—k Anthony Smith. Prick!”

For being the worst fighter in the world, Smith isn’t doing too terrible for himself. “Lionheart” has lost his last two bouts, but he’ll still enter the cage in a few hours ranked inside the Light Heavyweight Top 10. It’s an important fight for Smith, one that will really determine whether he still has a future fighting top competition.

Sean O’Malley really is the king of MMA retail. Who else is cornering the dildo market?!?

I think I’m the only one who saw this shit last night but he deleted it pic.twitter.com/YoWokYbsMF — Heavyweight Thanos (@MMAThanos) August 25, 2023

Israel Adesanya is unimpressed with Sean Strickland beating up randoms in the gym.

Imagine doing this and thinking “yea, good work today.” ‍♂️. Useless insecure wasteman. pic.twitter.com/Z1idlkRSPN — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) August 25, 2023

Who’s the better bettor, Sorcerer Cejudo or Mystic Muhammad?

Every fighter picked Aljo to beat Sean O’Malley… except for Belal Muhammad pic.twitter.com/7CcBR1YFa2 — (@sinoUFC) August 25, 2023

Joaquin Buckley with the transition of the year:

Joaquin Buckley catching people slippin pic.twitter.com/hkKZjgRZwS — MMA Mania (@mmamania) August 25, 2023

Tapology is taking aim at hefty MMA fighters.

Tapology's new weight miss icon may come to inspire dread within the minds of the chronic fatties in MMA.



We see all. pic.twitter.com/PQg7fNWA3i — Steven Kelliher (@Steven_Kelliher) August 23, 2023

It’s going to be a long few months for Cory Sandhagen, but I look forward to when “Sandman” is back in title talks.

Middlweight knockouts artists Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan will collide in October.

Reliving Chan Sung Jung vs. Leonard Garcia ahead of potentially the final “Korean Zombie” fight is a must. WEC never die!

The Korean Zombie vs Leonard Garcia 1



An Insane 3-round Brawl pic.twitter.com/t1Oj7UJr8h — Ocelot MMA (@Ocelot_MMA) August 25, 2023

One hell of a left hook! Always a scene when a 6’7” fighters goes tumbling.

Robert Maruszak pic.twitter.com/kMbXfmLlFc — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) August 25, 2023

Looks like a pretty good crowd for One in Lumpinee?

23 year old rising star Ricardo Bravo, takes ONE by storm, as he stops the reigning Lumpinee Stadium Middleweight champion Denpanom, scoring his 20th KO in the process. pic.twitter.com/PjBu3Ld8VE — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) August 25, 2023

Mind-blowing strength, balance, and mastery!

