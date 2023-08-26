 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Viral Video: Stunt double for UFC Singapore’s Anthony Smith outraged by ‘Lionheart’ comparison — ‘He’s terrible!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Some context is necessary for the above clip. The fighter speaking is Harry Hardwick (10-3-1), an English fighter who’s competed for both Cage Warriors and Bellator. It’s not a new clip, but it’s gathered steam online this week ahead of Anthony Smith’s co-main event battle versus Ryan Spann at UFC Singapore, which goes down in just a few hours.

As someone who’s chronically online in the MMA sphere, I had not previously seen the video. However, it’s gained a lot of steam this fight week, and as one of the meanest (and funniest) MMA rants in history, it deserves some additional attention.

The fact that it all stemmed from a simple social media comparison is remarkable.

“Are you on crack?” Hardwick replies to the comment that accuses him of looking like Anthony Smith. “I take personal offense to this, because Anthony Smith is probably the s—ttiest fighter in the world right now. He has the least appropriate nickname. He gets called ‘Lionheart’ despite every fight, he goes to the fetal position on the floor and sort of cowers. He gives up but like lets the fight keep happening, and people give him praise for it. It’s f—king terrible.”

He continues, “And he’s a fucking idiot for not just taking the DQ win [over Jon Jones] and running away with his money. F—king moron. And all of his takes as an analyst are s—t as well. F—k Anthony Smith. Prick!”

For being the worst fighter in the world, Smith isn’t doing too terrible for himself. “Lionheart” has lost his last two bouts, but he’ll still enter the cage in a few hours ranked inside the Light Heavyweight Top 10. It’s an important fight for Smith, one that will really determine whether he still has a future fighting top competition.

Insomnia

Sean O’Malley really is the king of MMA retail. Who else is cornering the dildo market?!?

Israel Adesanya is unimpressed with Sean Strickland beating up randoms in the gym.

Who’s the better bettor, Sorcerer Cejudo or Mystic Muhammad?

Joaquin Buckley with the transition of the year:

Tapology is taking aim at hefty MMA fighters.

It’s going to be a long few months for Cory Sandhagen, but I look forward to when “Sandman” is back in title talks.

Middlweight knockouts artists Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan will collide in October.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Reliving Chan Sung Jung vs. Leonard Garcia ahead of potentially the final “Korean Zombie” fight is a must. WEC never die!

One hell of a left hook! Always a scene when a 6’7” fighters goes tumbling.

Looks like a pretty good crowd for One in Lumpinee?

Random Land

Mind-blowing strength, balance, and mastery!

Midnight Music: Green Day released demo versions of some classic tracks for the 30th anniversary of Dookie. Pretty cool!

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

