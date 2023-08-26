 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie full fight video preview for UFC Singapore main event

By Jesse Holland
Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and longtime 145-pound fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie,” will finally collide in a five-round headliner locked and loaded for the upcoming UFC Singapore MMA event, going down TODAY (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) on the ESPN+ digital network.

Check out their “Legends Never Die” fight video preview embedded above.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, on Sat., Aug. 26, 2023, with former Featherweight champion (and current No. 1-ranked contender), Max Holloway, returning to action to take on fan favorite and No. 8-seeded contender, Chan Sung Jung, in an all-action showdown.

“I’m still here,” Holloway told Sports Illustrated following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City earlier this year (recap here). “You’re only as good as your last fight. Now, I have this one. It felt good to jog people’s memories ... I’m on the road back to the title shot. If that means I’ve got to beat a few more guys first, then I’ll go beat a few more guys.”

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Singapore fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 8 a.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Singapore news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.

