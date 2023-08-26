Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and longtime 145-pound fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, also known as “The Korean Zombie,” will finally collide in a five-round headliner locked and loaded for the upcoming UFC Singapore MMA event, going down TODAY (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) on the ESPN+ digital network.

Check out their “Legends Never Die” fight video preview embedded above.

“I’m still here,” Holloway told Sports Illustrated following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City earlier this year (recap here). “You’re only as good as your last fight. Now, I have this one. It felt good to jog people’s memories ... I’m on the road back to the title shot. If that means I’ve got to beat a few more guys first, then I’ll go beat a few more guys.”

