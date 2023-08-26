Mike Tyson is hopping on the Francis Ngannou bandwagon and he isn’t getting off until the former UFC heavyweight champion scores a Buster Douglas-like upset over Tyson Fury.

After hearing about Ngannou’s upcoming superfight with “Gypsy King” this coming October Tyson needed to get involved. Tyson has had a good relationship with some of UFC’s biggest stars and decided to take Ngannou under his wing to educate him on the sweet science of boxing ahead of his professional debut.

Ngannous is a confident and very capable heavyweight fighter, but he would have been stupid to ignore Tyson’s help. That’s why the two fighters continue to train and prepare for a showdown with Fury two months from now in Saudi Arabia.

After seeing Ngannou firsthand in his preparation for an official crossover into the sport of boxing Tyson believes Fury will be surprised by the power of “Predator.” After all, Ngannou has the hardest punch ever recorded.

“Tyson Fury got dropped by a small guy early in his career,” said Tyson during a recent appearance on The Jim Rowe Show. “[Francis] punches like God knows who, man. He’s an athlete, he moves quicker, works with his speed, and listen man, he only has to land one or two.

“Tyson’s never been in the ring with somebody that can punch this hard.”

Fury has faced the likes of Deontay Wilder and was nearly knocked out before rising off the canvas like The Undertaker. It’s unknown at this time if Ngannou will hit harder than Wilder, but Fury will still have to take this fight seriously. Ngannou is big, powerful, and seems to have the right timing for the sport. It will be interesting to see what happens if he lands one of his best shots.

According to Tyson, a knockout win for Ngannou would produce the greatest upset in heavyweight boxing history. Even bigger than Tyson’s legendary knockout loss to Buster Douglas back in 1990, which ended his 37-fight unbeaten streak.

“He asked me to go all out aggression,” Tyson said. “He’s moving his head, he’s getting it together, and he’s determined to do this stuff for his country, his people, his patriotic pride. This is really interesting. I’m very excited about doing this.”

“That would be a bigger upset than Douglas-Tyson,” said Tyson when asked what a victory for Ngannou would mean.

Thoughts?