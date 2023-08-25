Aljamain Sterling has teased a move up to the featherweight division for quite some time, but it looks like he could be on his way to welterweight.

The fighter known as “Funk Master” has ballooned in weight after losing his UFC bantamweight title in a shocking TKO loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292 last weekend in Boston. Sterling has added over 40 pounds of weight since touching the scales for his bantamweight headliner.

On Friday, a video surfaced of Sterling walking around his house, removing his shirt, and stepping on a scale. It read 175.5 lbs. To put that into context, Sterling weighed in for his matchup with O’Malley at 135 pounds last Friday (replay HERE). In one week he has packed on some serious poundage.

Check out the video in the above player.

Sterling, who was a sizeable betting favorite against O’Malley for UFC 292, snapped a nine-fight win streak with his loss to “Suga.” It was only the second time in his career that he’s been finished inside of the cage. Needless to say, this loss hit hard for Sterling. After coming off wins over Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, Petr Yan, and Cory Sandhagen, “Funk Master” was riding an all-time high coming into last weekend.

Fortunately, the 34-year-old is still young enough and talented enough to rebound from his recent TKO loss and make another run at the title. It could be in a rematch against O’Malley or at a higher weight class if Sterling is unable to cut some of this extra weight off.

For complete UFC 292 results, coverage, and highlights, click HERE.