Earlier at UAE Warriors Haiat Farag Youssef was deducted a point for biting the leg of her opponent (Eman Almudhaf). Don't see that every day. #UAEWarriors43 pic.twitter.com/1xpaAY6hBN

Mixed martial arts (MMA) fans may have thought they were watching a zombie movie earlier today (Fri., Aug. 25, 2023) at UAE Warriors 43 from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, when a fighter was deducted one point for biting her opponent’s leg.

We’ve seen some wild occurrences inside of the cage over the years, but it’s very rare to see a fighter bite another fighter during a sanctioned MMA event. So when Haiat Farag Youssef decided to bite the leg of Eman Almudhaf while defending off her back fight fans really didn’t know what to think.

The incident happened late into the second round of the women’s featherweight fight as Almudhaf was in top control and started to score some valuable points. The fact that she looked like she was wearing scuba suit is something of note, but not the reason why we’re talking about this fight.

As Almudhaf started to advance and try to stack her opponent along the cage Youssef decided to take a bite out of her leg. Almudhaf immediately screamed out in shock and pain as she let go and distanced herself. The referee stepped in to review what had happened and Youssef ended up being deducted one point. Almudhaf would go on to win the fight via TKO once the action resumed.

Check out the bizarre bite scene in the above player.

This rarely happens in MMA, but when it does a fighter should be disqualified on the spot. Remember what happened to Evander Holyfield when Mike Tyson decided to bite his ear? MMA promotions are playing with fire by only deducting a point in these instances. Crazy stuff.

