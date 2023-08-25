Oleksandr Usyk will defend his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring heavyweight titles tomorrow evening (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland, and fight fans can now check out his final staredown with massive heavyweight opponent, Daniel Dubois.

While much of the boxing community has been consumed with the upcoming Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou superfight this coming October the best heavyweight boxer in the world today will take center stage again this weekend. Fight fans may not look at Usyk as the “baddest man on the planet,” but that’s exactly what he is.

Usyk, 36, is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua to capture and retain three out of the four major belts in boxing. The Ukrainian fighter hasn’t competed in over a year, but that type of layoff should make the undefeated southpaw even more hungry when he defends his collection of belts for the second time this coming weekend.

Most fight fans would have liked to see Usyk fight either Fury or Deontay Wilder, but the heavyweight king will be matched up against Dubois. While Dubois isn’t quite there when it comes to the best heavyweight boxers in the sport he is a towering athlete at 6’5” and packs a serious knockout punch. If Usyk is not careful he could see his current stranglehold on the heavyweight division go up in flames.

On Friday, Usyk and Dubois came face-to-face for their final staredown before Saturday’s main event. Check it out in the above video player courtesy of Top Rank Boxing. More footage can be seen below:

Stick with Mania for complete ‘Usyk vs. Dubois’ coverage, results, and highlights.