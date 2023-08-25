Hulk Hogan’s nephew tries MMA, gets brutally knocked out during UFC stream (Video)

Suga Sean ain't the only one dishing out faceplant KOs this weekend!! #FuryChallenger pic.twitter.com/l3Xmbny0hQ

Hulk Hogan’s nephew, David Bollea, continued his MMA career last weekend under the Fury Fighting Championship banner at the Escapade 2001 club in Houston, Texas. The event streamed on the UFC Fight Pass digital network and Bollea, 42, was knocked out by Paul Garza in the first round of their “Fury Challenger Series 5” contest. MMA Fighting was first to share the clip of Bollea kissing canvas.

It also appears that Bollea was doomed from the start, based on this opening sequence:

A sick outfit, a sick burn and a sick opening sequence to lead off the card!#FuryChallenger pic.twitter.com/8rn1JMVDxA — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 20, 2023

Bollea demonstrating Crag Schmitz-levels of defense in that exchange.

To be fair, the lightweight “King” does hold a submission victory over UFC veteran Cody Gibson from their 2010 bout at Tachi Palace Fights. Bollea drops to 9-3 with his loss to Garza, with all three losses coming by way of knockout.

For more “Fury Challenger Series 5” results and event photos head over to their Instagram page here.