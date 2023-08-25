UFC ‘status’ gives Sean O’Malley the freedom to cheat on his wife — ‘I’m a king, I pay for everything’

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley says he’s allowed to cheat on his wife because he “pays for everything” pic.twitter.com/uQHOseQ2FF

What’s good for the goose, it would appear, is not always good for the gander.

Newly-crowned UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is proud of his “open relationship” with wife Danya Gonzalez, often celebrating the “dope threesomes” they’ve had over the years. Unfortunately for Gonzalez, that door only opens in one direction, which is why her “king” forbids her from any extracurricular activity.

“Yeah, no, that ain’t happening,” O’Malley told Bradley Martyn’s “Raw Talk” podcast.

As for “Suga?” He’s got status — and testosterone running through his veins.

“I’m a king, I pay for everything,” O’Malley explained (transcribed by NY Post). “I treat Danya like a queen. If I get a little p*ss on the side, what does that have to do with anything? I have testosterone running through my veins; it’s that f*ckin’ simple. If I wasn’t paying for everything, if I wasn’t, you know, successful in any sort of way, and I was just like maybe an average Joe, I probably wouldn’t. It probably wouldn’t be fair. But I’m f*cking King Kong baby. Andrew Tate explains it well. It’s status. You know I got status, so I can.”

O’Malley later admitted Gonzalez, mother of their daughter Elena, is “never fine with it” and “goes through phases.”

The 28 year-old O’Malley captured the bantamweight title by stopping Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Boston. No word yet on when or where “Suga” will make his first title defense against one of these two 135-pound rivals, but it looks as though his decision to bail on that porn career has finally paid off.

