Live: UFC Singapore fan Q&A video with Gilbert Burns, Song Yadong, and Paul Craig

Just after the UFC Singapore ceremonial weighs ins conclude (get full results and video here), the promotion will hold a special fan Q&A featuring welterweight Gilbert Burns, bantamweight Song Yadong, and middleweight Paul Craig. The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 6:30 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

UFC Singapore will be headlined by the featherweight showdown between former 145-pound champion Max Holloway and “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung. In the UFC Singapore co-main event, light heavyweight rivals Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann run it back at 205 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Singapore fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 5 a.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 8 a.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Singapore news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.