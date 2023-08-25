UFC Singapore ceremonial weigh ins video, live results | Holloway vs. Korean Zombie

With the UFC Singapore early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, and all 26 fighters making their respective marks without incident (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of this weekend’s (Sat., Aug. 26, 2023) Max Holloway vs. Korean Zombie-led mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Singapore Indoor Stadium for the promotion’s ceremonial weigh ins festivities, streaming LIVE at 6 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“I think it’s like one year and four months [since] ‘Korean Zombie’ [was] out, so I’m expecting the best ‘Korean Zombie’ there is,” Holloway said at the UFC Singapore media day. “He has one year and four months to get healed, get healthy, to get better as an athlete, to get better as a person, period. He had to get all his affairs in order, and we’ll see. I think a dangerous ‘Korean Zombie’ is going to show up Saturday. This is a legacy fight in every sense of the way, I believe. I look forward to it. If I can get a bonus out of this one, too, that’d be amazing.”

