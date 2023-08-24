Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inching closer to its upcoming UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for Sat. morning (Aug. 26, 2023) inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. UFC Singapore, which airs exclusively on the ESPN+ digital network, will be headlined by the featherweight showdown between former 145-pound champion Max Holloway and longtime fan favorite Chan Sung Jung, affectionately known as “The Korean Zombie.” In the UFC Singapore co-main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith collides with 205-pound “Superman” Ryan Spann, a rematch from their UFC Vegas 37 showdown in Sept. 2021.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in Singapore, which also includes the featherweight striking battle between Alex Caceres and Giga Chikadze, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: UFC will be operating as its own athletic commission (using NSAC rules and regulations) and will afford a one-pound weight allowance in all non-title fights.

The UFC Singapore weigh ins began at 9 p.m. ET and here are the real-time text updates for the “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s UFC Singapore ceremonial weigh ins scheduled for 6 a.m. ET (watch that video here).

Complete UFC Singapore weigh ins text results below:

UFC Singapore Main Card On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway (146) vs. Chan Sung Jung (146)

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (205)

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (145.5)

135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia (135.5) vs. Rinya Nakamura (135)

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield (125.5) vs. Taila Santos (124.5)

265 lbs.: Parker Porter (256) vs. Junior Tafa (255)

UFC Singapore Prelims Under Card On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski (243) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

135 lbs.: Garrett Armfield (135) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (135.5)

185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk (186) vs. Chidi Njokuani (185.5)

170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

170 lbs.: Billy Goff (170) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (170.5)

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich (126) vs. Liang Na (126)

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens (145) vs. Seungwoo Choi (146)

