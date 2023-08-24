 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is Korean Zombie retiring? Chan Sung Jung acknowledges ‘difficult’ decision at UFC Singapore

“In this sport, when you start thinking about retiring, you should retire.” — UFC President Dana White

By Jesse Holland
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

This could be the final fight of Chan Sung Jung’s UFC career.

Unless Jung somehow shocks the featherweight division with a brilliant performance against former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway, then we might see “The Korean Zombie” return for more fights in the wake of UFC Singapore.

The 36 year-old Jung is currently a +550 underdog.

“I’m not really sure what’s going to happen,” Jung told reporters at the UFC Singapore media day (via MMA Junkie). “It’s very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one’s career has ended. I’ll have to see how well I fight in the Octagon. I’ll have to assess myself on this fight, and then decide what’s going on next.”

Jung (17-7) nearly retired after his Brian Ortega loss at UFC Fight Island 6.

“I respect Max,” Jung continued. “He’s a living legend. He’s a legend in this division. I’ve fought three legends here in this division: I fought Jose Aldo, I fought (Alexander) Volkanovski. I respect Max, but just because I respect him does not mean I’m going to go easy on him. I expect to win this fight. I’m going to go hard on him.”

UFC Singapore streams live this Sat. (Aug. 26, 2023) on ESPN+ (see the full card here).

