Is Korean Zombie retiring? Chan Sung Jung acknowledges ‘difficult’ decision at UFC Singapore

This could be the final fight of Chan Sung Jung’s UFC career.

Unless Jung somehow shocks the featherweight division with a brilliant performance against former 145-pound titleholder Max Holloway, then we might see “The Korean Zombie” return for more fights in the wake of UFC Singapore.

The 36 year-old Jung is currently a +550 underdog.

“I’m not really sure what’s going to happen,” Jung told reporters at the UFC Singapore media day (via MMA Junkie). “It’s very difficult for a fighter to acknowledge that one’s career has ended. I’ll have to see how well I fight in the Octagon. I’ll have to assess myself on this fight, and then decide what’s going on next.”

Jung (17-7) nearly retired after his Brian Ortega loss at UFC Fight Island 6.

“I respect Max,” Jung continued. “He’s a living legend. He’s a legend in this division. I’ve fought three legends here in this division: I fought Jose Aldo, I fought (Alexander) Volkanovski. I respect Max, but just because I respect him does not mean I’m going to go easy on him. I expect to win this fight. I’m going to go hard on him.”

