Latest Noche UFC fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2’ on Sept. 16

Event: Noche UFC: “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2”

Date: Sat., Sept. 16, 2023

Location: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET Prelims | 10 p.m. ET Main Card

Noche UFC Main Event On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

Noche UFC Main Card On ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

170 lbs.: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Kevin Holland

185 lbs.: Josh Fremd vs. Roman Kopylov

115 lbs.: Loopy Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

155 lbs.: Christos Giagos vs. Daniel Zellhuber

145 lbs.: Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Noche UFC Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (7 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

135 lbs.: Terrence Mitchell vs. Raul Rosas Jr.

155 lbs.: Natan Levy vs. Alex Reyes

125 lbs.: Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

115 lbs.: Iasmin Lucindo vs. Elise Reed

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest Noche UFC: “Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.