Cory Sandhagen undergoes surgery, reveals nasty incision to repair shredded triceps — ‘Still wiping my butt lefty’

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen, currently ranked No. 4 at 135 pounds, will miss the rest of 2023 after undergoing triceps surgery to repair damager suffered in his Rob Font victory in the UFC Nashville main event earlier this month in “Music City.”

“Still wiping my ass lefty,” Sandhagen wrote on Instagram.

In the few weeks since his Font fight, the bantamweight division was turned upside down thanks to a stunning knockout victory for Sean O’Malley in the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) headliner in Boston, which booted Aljamain Sterling from the top of the 135-pound mountain.

No word yet on who O’Malley will face in his first title defense but the top two choices appear to be Merab Dvalishvili or Marlon Vera, depending on what plans the promotion has for the bantamweight division. In addition, Sterling is planning for a rematch in early 2024, potentially leaving Sandhagen out in the cold.

Expect “The Sandman” to need a return win to get himself back in the title picture.