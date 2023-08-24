Sara McMann vs. Leah McCourt added to stacked Bellator 300 event on Oct. 7

Bellator MMA has announced a slew of preliminary bouts that will compliment the upcoming historic Bellator 300 event on Oct. 7, 2023, which will feature four title fights going down inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

One of the featured undercard bouts will be former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight title contender, Sara McMann, competing in her second Featherweight bout for the promotion as she takes on Leah McCourt.

McMann won her Bellator debut at Bellator 294 this past April by defeating a durable Arlene Blencowe via unanimous decision and is currently ranked No. 2 in the division. As for McCourt, she is ranked No. 5 and is coming off a tough loss to Cat Zingano in what proved to be a wildly-entertaining bout (highlights here). The loss was her second in three fights.

Also, No. 9 ranked Heavyweight, Davion Franklin, will face off against Slim Trabelsi, who will be making his promotional debut at 5-0. In men’s Featherweight action, Kai Kamaka III battles Henry Corrales, while Ilara Joanne takes on Jena Bishop in women’s Flyweight action.

Bellator 300 will be headlined by a Lightweight Grand Prix title fight as division champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, will defend his belt against Brent Primus. In the co-main event, Cris Cyborg makes her long-awaited return against Cat Zingano in a women’s Featherweight title bout, while Ryan Bader defends his 265-pound title against Linton Vassell. Rounding out the quadruple title fight extravaganza will be Liz Carmouche putting her 125-pound belt on the line against Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

