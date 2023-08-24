Thirteen years after igniting the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with his legendary war against Leonard Garcia, Chan Sung “The Korean Zombie” Jung makes perhaps his final Octagon walk this Saturday (Aug. 26, 2023) against fellow Featherweight mainstay, Max Holloway. UFC Singapore, which will take place inside Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, will also feature a rematch between Ryan Spann vs. Anthony Smith, Giga Chikadze make his long-awaited return against Alex Caceres, and super prospect, Rinya Nakamura, square off with Contender Series veteran, Fernie Garcia.

It’ll be an early morning (“Prelims” start time = 5 a.m. ET), but nothing perks you up quite like some profit. Let’s get you some ...

Aljamain Sterling

He started strong, but O’Malley rose to the occasion. I’d treated Sterling’s ability to get the takedown as a foregone conclusion, and Sterling’s impatience in the face of unexpected difficulty allowed O’Malley to find the mark and finish him off (watch it).

Pedro Munhoz

I believed Munhoz — who possesses one of the best chins in the sport — could outwork Marlon Vera in the first two rounds before “Chito’s” engine revved up. The majority of those scoring the fight believed he did so, but the judges didn’t. So it goes ...

Kurt Holobaugh

The takedowns were there for Austin Hubbard, as expected. Unexpectedly, Holobaugh’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu proved potent enough to turn the tide, which it hadn’t in previous efforts against strong wrestlers. Though I didn’t expect Hubbard’s top control technique to match the likes of Thiago Moises, I’d assumed the size difference would be enough of a counterweight, which it clearly wasn’t.

Related Cops Threatened To Jail Garry Before UFC 292

What Went Right?

Gregory Rodrigues, Natalia Silva, Zhang Weili and Ian Machado Garry

As dominant as expected. Extra props to “Robocop” for finally remembering that he’s a world-class grappler.

Andre Petroski

It wasn’t clean by any stretch of the imagination, but a strong start and a clutch knockdown sealed the deal.

Related Petroski Apprehends Alleged Rest Stop Sex Predator

UFC Singapore Odds For The Under Card:

Waldo Cortes-Acosta (-250) vs. Lukas Brzeski (+200)

Neither of these guys are particularly good. I favor Cortes-Acosta on volume and cardio in general, but I wouldn’t invest much.

Garrett Armfield (-166) vs. Toshiomi Kazama (+140)

A little too close for my taste. Though I do believe Kazama has the grappling skills to pull an upset, he’s been violently knocked out twice in his last three fights.

Michal Oleksiejczuk (-118) vs. Chidi Njokuani (-102)

Skip it. Njokuani is taller, rangier and a more skilled striker than Oleksiejczuk, but he also tends to fall apart late and Oleksiejczuk is nothing if not extremely aggressive.

Rolando Bedoya (-325) vs. Song Kenan (+260)

Bedoya strikes me as a reasonably safe investment. Though he lacks punching power, he has a great chin and a ridiculous motor. I don’t see Song stopping him with strikes or outworking him for any length of time, so invest in Chute Boxe.

Yusaku Kinoshita (-142) vs. Billy Goff (+120)

I’m still on the Kinoshita train. Goff is both an extremely eager slugger and prone to getting knocked silly before roaring back with a dramatic come-from-behind finish. Kinoshita hits too hard and has too much killer instinct to let Goff off the hook so easily, so expect a quick finish from the youngster.

JJ Aldrich (-520) vs. Na Liang (+390)

I can’t argue with the line on Aldrich. At the same time, Na is so boom-or-bust that I’d rather not bet on any fight she’s involved in.

Seung Woo Choi (-175) vs. Jarno Errens (+145)

Errens went from +185 to +145 in the span of a few days, so presumably others saw what I saw: Choi is seemingly unable to fix the technical shortcomings that let Joshua Culibao dismantle him and Michael Trizano out-slug him. Errens has a strong chin, a great engine, and functional striking technique, which is enough to make him a solid underdog pick.

UFC Singapore Odds For The Main Card:

Max Holloway (-850) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+520)

I mean, yeah, Holloway is going to beat the living hell out of Jung. It’s not going to be close — too much volume, too strong a chin, too-stout takedown defense. Unless Holloway gets old all at once, I legitimately cannot fathom him losing here. Slap “Blessed” in there if you need a few extra cents.

Ryan Spann (-122) vs. Anthony Smith (+102)

As a rule, I don’t bet on Spann fights anymore. The gap between what he can do in the cage and what he actually does fluctuates wildly between fights.

Giga Chikadze (-245) vs. Alex Caceres (+200)

Giga’s been out for awhile and Caceres is an upset specialist. Steer clear.

Rinya Nakamura (-800) vs. Fernie Garcia (+550)

Nakamura’s the most promising Japanese prospect to join UFC since Tatsuro Taira, but I ain’t touching -800 when he’s this early in his career.

Erin Blanchfield (-135) vs. Taila Santos (+114)

Too close to call, I think. Santos is by far the strongest wrestler Blanchfield has faced in the Octagon.

Junior Tafa (-162) vs. Parker Porter (+136)

He may be a bit of a meme, but Porter is worth investing as an underdog. He looked in terrific shape last time out, and though that was against the awful Braxton Smith, Tafa was inexcusably doughy and incompetent against Mohammed Usman. Porter’s tough and he can wrestle; if Tafa comes in flat again, that’s more than enough to take him out.

UFC Singapore Best Bets:

Parlay — Max Holloway and Jarno Errens: Bet $25 to make $43.50

Single bet — Parker Porter: Bet $15 to make $20.40

Parlay — Rolando Bedoya and Yusaku Kinoshita: Bet $25 to make $30.75

Well, it’s not like your sleep schedule isn’t already ruined. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Remember that MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Singapore fight card right here, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ “Prelims” matches, which are scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. ET, then the remaining main card balance (also on ESPN+) at 8 a.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.