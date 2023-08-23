Welcome to Midnight Mania!

The fight began with a high-rate of activity from both men. They traded inside low kicks, and Collard attacked the mid-section too. After defending a takedown, Collard started connecting with uppercuts. Burgos answered with counter punches, and his low kicks were landing with greater impact. By the end of the first, Collard was realy starting to heat up and stick Burgos with heavy connections.

The brawl continued into the second, and Collard’s lead hand was doing real damage at the end of his combinations. He backed Burgos into the fence and teed off, though Burgos kept digging into the lead inner thigh. At roughly the midway point in the round, Burgos sent Collard to the floor with a heavy low kick. Just as it seemed like he might be turning the momentum into his favor, Collard dropped him with a massive left hook.

Burgos survived the round, but he needed something major in the third, and to his credit, he absolutely went for it! Finally, all of his work to the lead leg seemed to really add up. Collard’s wheels were gone, and each low kick produced visible pain and staggered movement. As a result, Burgos landed a lot more to the body and head as well, clearly taking the final frame.

Unfortunately for Burgos, it wasn’t enough to overcome Collard’s earlier strong work. That left hook knockdown in the second was a pivotal moment, as it slowed Burgos’ late rally and scored Collard the round.

Check out the highlights below:

As a result of the win, Collard will face Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the finale of the PFL tournament with $1 million on the line. Despite both men being mainstays of the Lightweight division, they have yet to meet inside the smart cage.

Who takes home the seven-figure check?

Insomnia

One Bonfim brother remains undefeated. Can Nicholas Dalby change that?

São Paulo



Undefeated Gabriel Bonfim is back in action. "Marretinha" takes on "Danish Dynamite" Nicolas Dalby on November 4th at #UFCSP. pic.twitter.com/FJEzLA4ntt — Marcel Dorff (@BigMarcel24) August 23, 2023

How slick is this mat that this was possible? It doesn’t seem particularly sweaty. Did they lube this man up?

Imanari roll world record pic.twitter.com/7PqgjWbSur — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) August 23, 2023

Greco-Roman wrestlers are so strong.

Who are you doing this to the next time you see them? pic.twitter.com/lou50h5Y2l — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) August 22, 2023

The Thai heat has Kelvin Gastelum looking lean! Maybe he actually can make Welterweight?

Kelvin Gastelum X Thailand pic.twitter.com/EZCEQjvYC9 — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) August 22, 2023

I have no words to describe the clown show below. What’s a Fousey?

What is happening? Island Boys randomly sparring and Fousey slapping someone.pic.twitter.com/ooJhUmD7Wl — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) August 23, 2023

I actually would be pretty down for Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling 3. It feels more tied up than the official history would suggest.

Not sure Michael Page wants to debut against Shavkat Rakhmonov ...

An interesting medical theory on display here:

Who do we think Joaquim Buckley is signed to fight?

My fight been Booked for a month but the @ufc not gone announce it until the week of the fight #LetsGetMoney — Joaquin New Mansa Buckley (@Newmansa94) August 23, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Nothing like an angry tap/butt smack.

That heelhook upset all of Dagestan and nearly started WW3 pic.twitter.com/evgeb3UZ9Q — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) August 21, 2023

The best fight that only a small percentage of MMA fans have seen!

13 years ago today, MMA's 2010 Fight of the Year takes place at Sengoku 14 in Tokyo.



Jorge Santiago vs. Kazuo Misaki II pic.twitter.com/fCjrVbaBzK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 23, 2023

Random Land

