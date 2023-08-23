Mayra Bueno Silva responds to ‘easy money’ Julianna Pena: ‘I will smash her for five rounds. I promise’

The war of words between Mayra Bueno Silva and Julianna Pena continues.

Bueno Silva revealed earlier this week (Mon., Aug 21, 2023) that she tested positive for a banned substance in her Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medication ahead of her UFC Vegas 77 main event clash vs. Holly Holm last month (July 15, 2023).

The news caught the mixed martial arts (MMA) world off guard and may have thrown a wrench into possible plans atop the women’s Bantamweight division. One of the other key players involved in the immediate title picture is the former champion, Pena, who piled onto Bueno Silva yesterday (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023), calling her “CHEATara” and a “dumb broad.” Unsurprisingly, the Brazilian contender had a counter to Pena’s response. Bueno Silva hopes to get her test failure incident cleared tomorrow (Thurs., Aug. 24, 2023) when speaking with the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC).

“I love Julianna, she is funny,” Bueno Silva told MMA Fighting. “She is funny, but I promise you, I promise that I don’t go to finish [Pena], I don’t go to knock her out, I will smash Julianna for five rounds. She needs help, your coach will have to throw the towel in the Octagon because I will smash her for five rounds. I promise.

“I’m waiting, and I don’t want this fight [between Pena and Raquel Pennington] to happen, because nobody wants to watch this fight,” she concluded. “The best fight is me and Julianna because nobody will do what I do to Julianna.”

Directly in front of “Sheetara” in the official UFC 135-pound rankings is Pennington then Pena. Before Bueno Silva pulled off her big upset second round ninja choke against Holm (watch highlights), Pena vs. Pennington seemed like the likely next vacant title bout, pending how a potential triumphant Holm.

Regardless of who faces Pena next, Bueno Silva doesn’t expect “The Venezuelan Vixen” to get her hand raised.

“I don’t think Julianna will beat anybody,” Bueno Silva said. “Raquel [will win], of course. Everybody wants to fight Julianna. Every girl wants to fight Julianna. Is it because Julianna is good? No, because she’s easy money.”