Offer accepted! Darren Till agrees to box Mike Perry at Misfits card on Oct. 14 — ‘Yes, let’s go’

Mike Perry wants to fight on the Misfits Boxing card in Manchester.

“Platinum” is scheduled to be the backup fighter for Dillon Danis, who threatened to bail on the Oct. 14 pay-per-view (PPV) card after getting caked by Logan Paul. Since Danis doesn’t have a job and hasn’t fought in over four years, I would imagine the jiu jitsu ace probably needs the money and will show up on fight night, despite his constant bellyaching.

“Flying in the backup fighter, kicking me out of the press conference, no face off, and cutting all my interviews — among other things — just keep killing the buzz I have for this fight,” Danis wrote on Twitter. “I’m tired of the disrespect. Maybe I’ll just go silent and let DAZN realize what I bring to the table.”

Danis may be silent, but Darren Till can be heard loud and clear.

Whattya say ol buddy ol pal ? @darrentill2 https://t.co/iOP8ShkRuS — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2023

finally, @Abraham_kawa make this happen, blow this shit up, I’m gonna punch this scouser in his nose ! https://t.co/iRZ5GDNxKr — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 23, 2023

“I say yes, let’s go,” Till wrote in response to Perry’s offer.

The 30 year-old Till has competed just once over the last two years and was released from UFC to pursue other interests, including his own celebrity fighting promotion which to date, has yet to get off the ground. I don’t know what “The Gorilla’s” financial situation is, but I do know that fighters usually don’t get paid unless they fight.

The Misfits Boxing card is scheduled for Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester.

“I’m sure I could go in there and f*ck Mike Perry up, as we were meant to fight,” Till told MMA Junkie back in March. “Make a bit of money, get the body healthy, and whether the UFC like it or not, get back to the UFC. That’s still my main focus. They’re going to approach me, but if they are going to approach me, don’t waste my time. Offer me something astronomical. Otherwise, nope. I don’t need it.”

Perry, who currently competes for BKFC, accidentally departed UFC back in late 2021.