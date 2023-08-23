‘Awful’ UFC 293 poster ‘boring just like the card,’ possibly made by kangaroos

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will defend his 185-pound strap against No. 5-ranked title contender Sean Strickland atop the UFC 293 fight card, which airs Sat., Sept. 9, 2023 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Get all the gory details right here.

To help promote the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) event, the promotion has released the Australian version of the UFC 293 poster; meaning, it’s marked with a date of Sun., Sept. 10, due to the time zone discrepancy between U.S. and Aussie markets.

Though I did like one UFC fan’s explanation better: “So Australian version poster means [it’s] made by [a] kangaroo?”

Most fans remain underwhelmed by the “awful” poster (as well as the “boring” lineup):

—Boring just like the card.

—Tuivasa co main. This PPV is in the mud.

—Lol sh*t really a FN card.

—This will be the first PPV of the year I won’t order. It’s a sh*tty PPV.

—Most basic ass poster of all time.

—UFC really thinks they can put together a mediocre card and just slap Izzy on it as the main event and get a ton of PPV buys... he ain’t the draw that y’all think he is.

—Fucking hideous whoever made this should be fired, my nephew could make a better poster.

—4/10 why is every poster black and yellow/gold?

Ouch.

Adesanya was originally expected to defend his middleweight strap against red-hot title contender Dricus Du Plessis; however, the South African slugger was too busy celebrating his recent victory over Robert Whittaker to get ready in time for UFC 293. Perhaps “Stillknocks” can fight the winner of Adesanya vs. Strickland in December.

“I am the greatest fighter in the world!” Du Plessis recently declared on Instagram.

For the rest of the UFC 293: “Adesanya vs. Strickland” fight card and PPV lineup click here.