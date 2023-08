Latest UFC Paris fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Gane vs. Spivac’ on Sept. 2

Event: UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Spivac”

Date: Sat., Sept. 2, 2023

Location: Accor Arena in Paris, France

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 12 p.m. ET Prelims | 3 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Paris Main Event On ESPN+:

265 lbs.: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac

UFC Paris Main Card On ESPN+ (3 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Rose Namajunas vs. Manon Fiorot

145 lbs.: Lucas Almeida vs. William Gomis

155 lbs.: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Thiago Moises

135 lbs.: Caolan Loughran vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

UFC Paris Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (12 p.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

135 lbs.: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

170 lbs.: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

135 lbs.: Muin Gafurov vs. Taylor Lapilus

145 lbs.: Morgan Charriere vs. Manolo Zecchini

135 lbs.: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

135 lbs.: Jacqueline Cavalcanti vs. Zarah Fairn

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Paris: “Gane vs. Spivac” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.