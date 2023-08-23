Sean O’Malley is UFC’s newest Bantamweight champion after dethroning Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 this past weekend (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) in Boston, Massachusetts (watch it). It was an impressive feat, given how little chance many had given “Suga” coming into the fight.

Not only did O’Malley knockout Sterling in the second round, he did it with a laundry list of injuries that kept him from grappling through the majority of his fight camp.

Following his huge win, O’Malley did what many mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters looking for the ultimate payday do: he called out a professional boxer. In this case, “Suga” called out three-division champion, Gervonta Davis. “Tank” just knocked out Ryan Garcia in one of the best boxing matches of the year, but O’Malley still believes he can hang.

But, Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski? F—k no!

After winning his belt, O’Malley took a jet home to Arizona where he immediately recorded a new episode of his YouTube show. When talk of moving up to challenge for a second belt came up, O’Malley made it clear he wouldn’t try if that belt was held by “The Great.”

“Like, dude, chill, let’s be realistic here,” he said. “I ain’t f—ing calling for Volk.”

That doesn’t mean O’Malley is against a surgical strike on the 145-pound division should Volkanovski stumble and drop his belt.

“If Ilia [Topuria] goes up there and beats Volk, I’d go up to 45 and fight Ilia,” O’Malley said. “I just don’t think Ilia would beat Volk.”

There’s no date or opponent set for Volkanovski’s next title defense, but the Australian champion likes to stay busy and Topuria is the next clear contender at Featherweight (as “silly” as that is to Volkanovski).

Also of interest to Volkanovski: the winner of October’s Lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira. “The Grear” is hoping to get another shot at the 155-pound belt after narrowly losing a decision to Makhachev in Jan. 2023.

A Lightweight title win for Volk would be good for “Suga” ... it increases the chances of the Featherweight belt going back up for grabs in the next year or two. Think O’Malley can achieve double champ glory, Maniacs? Or, does he already have his hands full with the killers at 135 pounds?

