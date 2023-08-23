Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight roost-ruler, Francis Ngannou, takes on WBC boxing Heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, in a massive pay-per-view (PPV) prize fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Oct. 28, 2023.

It’s a big challenge, but “The Predator” won’t be going at it alone. He has Mike Tyson in his corner to help him prepare for Fury.

In a new promotional video to hype up the latest “MMA vs. Boxing” showdown, Tyson has become the main attraction. The secret weapon. The man who will help Ngannou cut through all the unnecessary boxing knowledge and just focus on landing that one punch: the powerful KO punch that will make him “The Baddest Man on the Planet.”

The video trailer is titled, “Molding a Champion.”

It’s an honor to be a part of your journey, my brother @francis_ngannou. Preparation and training to shock the world. #FuryNgannou #RiyadhSeason pic.twitter.com/BeJrr1R8NJ — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) August 22, 2023

Another area “Iron Mike” has Ngannou working on: conditioning.

“We’re fighting an experienced, elusive champion, OK?” Tyson said on the BBC5 Love Boxing podcast (via BoxingScene). “Francis is picking up his endurance, because this is what this fight is going to be about. It’s gonna be a war of attrition. We’re gonna keep Francis in good shape and constantly punching because, for this fight, we’re gonna need constant activity. We’re working with Francis on that.

“As I said earlier, he has great aptitude,” Tyson continued. “He learns real quick. I appreciate that and I think he’s really gonna do more than what you guys are anticipating.”

It would be foolish to try and train Ngannou to beat Fury via decision. Training him to maintain that knockout power through 10 rounds? A much better strategy. We’ll see how it plays out this fall.

