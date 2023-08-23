LIVE! PFL Playoffs 3 results, coverage and full fight highlights | Collard vs. Burgos

The final Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 playoffs card is here!

TONIGHT (Weds., Aug. 23, 2023) from inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Welterweight and Lightweights will throwdown for a spot in the finals in hopes of winning $1 million at the end of the season (sometime later this year).

Indeed, it is win or go home.

In the main event, No. 1-seeded party favor, Clay Collard, takes on former UFC fighter and No. 4-ranked Shane Burgos in what should be a banger fight. In the co-main, 2022 PFL Lightweight champion, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, takes on No. 3-seeded Bruno Miranda.

Many readers check in before, during and after the fights to share their thoughts on all of the action, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET with “Prelims” on ESPN+ and then transition to ESPN/ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET for main card action. Feel free to leave a comment (or several) about the bouts and chat with all the other Maniacs during the show — it’s always a lot of fun!

PFL Playoffs 3 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – Lightweight semifinal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – Lightweight semifinal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – Welterweight semifinal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – Welterweight semifinal

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Final result:

PFL Playoffs 3 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

Final result:

145 lbs.: Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

Final result:

185 lbs.: Mostafa Rashed Nada vs. Korey Kuppe

Final result:

145 lbs.: Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

Final result:

145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

Final result:

145 lbs.: John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

Final result:

