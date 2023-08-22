Video: Backup fighter Mike Perry crashes KSI presser, stares down Logan Paul after Dillon Danis flees

Dillon Danis has a history of abandoning Misfits Boxing fight cards.

That’s why the promotion has tapped former UFC welterweight and current BKFC headliner Mike Perry to serve as backup fighter in case Danis flakes (sorry Mr. Till). In fact, “Platinum” was on the scene in London earlier today to face off against Logan Paul after Danis got caked and fled the scene.

Watch the chaotic press conference video replay right here.

“I wanted a face off with Logan Paul [but] he called it off in fear of his life and got me escorted out,” Danis later wrote on Twitter. “Meet anywhere in London pussy. The police forced me to leave ‘cause your safety. You have my number, I’ll meet you anywhere and do a stare down. I went up against a guy who was trained by WWE coaches and performs every week on the mic, and I totally destroyed him at his own game. Think about that and let it sink in.”

Here’s more from Danis:

Proof I wanted the face off. pic.twitter.com/2vkJLmwISC — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) August 22, 2023

Assuming the fight stays intact, Paul and Danis (or Perry) will collide on Oct. 14 from AO Arena in Manchester (details here).