Live: PFL Playoffs ceremonial weigh ins video results | Collard vs. Burgos

Professional Fighters League (PFL) held its early (and official) weigh ins at The New Yorker Hotel on Tues. morning, just one day out from its 2023 PFL Playoffs on Aug. 23 inside The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, streaming live on ESPN and ESPN+ with lightweight rivals Clay Collard and Shane Burgos handling headlining duties.

As part of the fight week festivities, PFL will bring its cast and crew onstage for the 2023 PFL Playoffs ceremonial weigh ins, streaming LIVE at 6 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. In addition to Collard and Burgos, veteran lightweight rivals Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Bruno Miranda will also tip the scale ahead of their 155-pound contest.

Get complete 2023 PFL Playoffs weigh ins text results below:

ESPN Card

Lightweight Semifinal

Clay Collard (155.0 lbs) vs. Shane Burgos (156.0 lbs)

Lightweight Semifinal

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6 lbs) vs. Bruno Miranda (154.0 lbs)

Welterweight Semifinal

Sadibou Sy (170.8 lbs) vs. Carlos Leal (172.0 lbs)

*Leal missed weight and 20 percent of his purse will go to his opponent. Leal will have a 1-point penalty applied to his final scorecards for this bout.

Welterweight Semifinal

Magomed Magomedkerimov (170.0 lbs) vs. Solomon Renfro (170.4 lbs)

Amateur Lightweight Showcase

Biaggio Ali Walsh (155.2 lbs) vs. Ed Davis (155.6 lbs)

ESPN+ Card

Featherweight Showcase

Alexei Pergande (145.6 lbs) vs. Shawn Stefanelli (144.8 lbs)

Middleweight Showcase

Mostafa Rashed Neda (184.8 lbs) vs. Korey Kuppe (184.8 lbs)

Women’s Featherweight Showcase

Abigail Montes (145.6 lbs) vs. Michelle Montague (145.4 lbs)

Featherweight Showcase

Abdullah Al-Qahtani (145.8 lbs) vs. David Zelner (145.8 lbs)

Catchweight Showcase

John Caldone (148.6 lbs) vs. Nathaniel Grimard (145.8 lbs)

*Caldone missed weight and 20 percent of his purse will go to his opponent.

