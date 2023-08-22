UFC fighter apprehends suspected sex predator terrorizing NJ rest stop — ‘That’s my duty as a man’

GRAPHIC WARNING: On their drive home from #UFC292 , Andre Petroski and his team/coaches stopped at a rest stop. While there, they caught a man inappropriately touching himself while looking at children in the bathroom. They detained the man until police arrived and arrested him… pic.twitter.com/9bycfpQOS9

Keep your lizard in its cage.

That’s a lesson one suspected creep learned at the James Gandolfini Service Area in Montvale, NJ, after allegedly exposing himself — and a whole lot more — at the expense of UFC cornerman Billy Janzer on Sunday.

Janzer, along with Eddy Torres, cornered UFC middleweight Andre Petroski during his split decision victory over 185-pound veteran Gerald Meerschaert as part of the UFC 292 “Prelims” card last weekend in Boston.

“We walk out and my buddy Billy is like, ‘Yo, did you see that?’” Petroski told MMA Junkie. “I was like, ‘Nah.’ He was like, ‘The dude next to me was jerking off in the urinal watching me piss. I just looked over, and he was staring at me.’ At first, I was like, ‘Are you sure, bro? What are you talking about?’ We go back in and the dude is still there. This time, he runs into the stall, and he’s watching people go to the urinal.”

Petroski and Co., along with the facility manager, returned to the bathroom and apprehended the suspect, detaining him until police arrived on the scene. The 33-year-old Hispanic male, who was not identified, was later charged with lewdness and released, pending a court appearance.

Related UFC Veteran Arrested On Allegations Of Sexual Assault

“Look, it’s my duty,” Petroski added. “That’s my duty as a man in this world, as a man that believes in God. I’m here to make this world a better place. You know the phrase, ‘The best defense against evil men is good men who are skilled at violence.’ … There’s nothing I hate more in this world than pedophiles, sexual predators, you know?”

For more on Petroski’s win over Meerschaert click here.