Latest UFC 293 fight card, PPV lineup for ‘Adesanya vs. Strickland’ on Sept. 9 in Sydney

With top contender Dricus Du Plessis on summer vacation, the promotion has tapped No. 5-ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland to battle reigning 185-pound titleholder Israel Adesanya atop the UFC 293 PPV card in Sydney. The event takes place live on Sept. 10 “Down Under” but airs Sat. night (Sept. 9) in most markets due to the discrepancy in time zones. And new? And still? We’ll find out in just a few weeks!