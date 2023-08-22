 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pandemonium! John Fury goes nuts, trashes stage at KSI presser, Dillon Danis caked by Logan Paul (Video)

By Jesse Holland
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Misfits Boxing held a special pre-fight kickoff press conference earlier today (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023) in London (replay here) to help promote the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) card on DAZN, featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. All four combatants took the dais to state their case for a victory this October in Manchester (more on that here and here) and Fury was accompanied by his father, John Fury, who is no stranger to press conference meltdowns.

Watch him go nuts and trash the stage in the video above.

Also pulling some press conference shenanigans was Paul, who brought a goofy-looking cake that loosely resembled Danis being knocked out. It didn’t take long for the Danis cake to get beheaded, with the dome being airmailed across the stage — right into its namesake. That led to another press conference scuffle, with security keeping both combatants at bay.

Have a look:

Try not to look below the belt.

The headless cake has been rushed to the back for emergency medical care, or to be eaten, hard to know with that crew.

The Misfits Boxing event airs live on Oct. 14 from AO Arena in Manchester.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania