Pandemonium! John Fury goes nuts, trashes stage at KSI presser, Dillon Danis caked by Logan Paul (Video)

Misfits Boxing held a special pre-fight kickoff press conference earlier today (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023) in London (replay here) to help promote the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) card on DAZN, featuring KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis. All four combatants took the dais to state their case for a victory this October in Manchester (more on that here and here) and Fury was accompanied by his father, John Fury, who is no stranger to press conference meltdowns.

Watch him go nuts and trash the stage in the video above.

Also pulling some press conference shenanigans was Paul, who brought a goofy-looking cake that loosely resembled Danis being knocked out. It didn’t take long for the Danis cake to get beheaded, with the dome being airmailed across the stage — right into its namesake. That led to another press conference scuffle, with security keeping both combatants at bay.

Have a look:

Logan Paul made Dillon Danis a birthday cake of him being knocked out #KSIFury #PaulDanis pic.twitter.com/mc5YlRHYyk — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 22, 2023

Try not to look below the belt.

Logan Paul throws Dillion Danis' head at... DILLON DANIS



LIVE on DAZN PPV, October 14#KSIFury | #PaulDanis | @misfitsboxing pic.twitter.com/fiHOKZhEIO — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) August 22, 2023

The headless cake has been rushed to the back for emergency medical care, or to be eaten, hard to know with that crew.

JiDion is escaping with the Dillon Danis cake pic.twitter.com/HpiMrhPb25 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 22, 2023

The Misfits Boxing event airs live on Oct. 14 from AO Arena in Manchester.