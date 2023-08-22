Boxing champ, Claressa Shields rival Savannah Marshall signs with PFL MMA

Claressa Shields is getting some company.

Super middleweight boxing champion Savannah Marshall, who battled Shields to a decision loss back in Oct. 2022, recently signed a multi-year deal with PFL MMA, joining fellow boxer Amanda Serrano and established MMA stars Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco in the PFL women’s division (PFLW).

“I want to welcome two-time boxing world champion, Savannah Marshall to the Professional Fighters League,” said Peter Murray, PFL CEO. “It’s an exciting time for PFL as we officially launch PFLW, and the addition of Savannah Marshall strengthens the best global roster of women in combat sports. PFLW is committed to the empowerment and equality of all female athletes and provides a dedicated platform for women to become PFL MMA champions.”

“I am thrilled to begin my journey in MMA with The Professional Fighters League,” said Marshall. “I am proud to join the most talented female combat sports athletes in the world and continue to raise the profile of women in sports through PFLW.”

A date and opponent for Marshall’s PFL MMA debut is expected in the coming weeks.