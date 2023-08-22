Live: Misfits Boxing press conference video stream feat. KSI, Tommy Fury, Logan Paul, and Dillon Danis

Misfits Boxing will hold a special kickoff press conference today (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023) to promote the upcoming DAZN pay-per-view (PPV) event, which takes place on Oct. 14 from AO Arena in Manchester, England. The card will be headlined by a double bill that features KSI vs. Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis.

The press conference stream gets underway LIVE at 11 a.m. ET in the video above.

Fury and Danis both have a history of press conference no-shows, so today’s lineup is subject to change.

“October 14th, I’m doing what Jake Paul couldn’t and beating Tommy Fury on the biggest night in crossover boxing history, at Manchester’s AO Arena, live on DAZN PPV on the PRIME card,” KSI wrote on Twitter.

“October 14th, you’re getting knocked out in front of my home crowd,” Fury responded on Instagram. “This is gonna be fun.”

For more on the Oct. 14 Misfits Boxing card click here and here.