Sean O’Malley debuts on pound-for-pound chart in latest UFC rankings update, Ian Garry fails to crack Top 10

Newly-crowned bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley completed his hostile takeover of the 135-pound division with a thrilling, second-round knockout victory over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend in Boston. Not only does “Suga” rule the bantamweight roost, but he’s also ranked among the 15 best pound-for-pound fighters in UFC, whatever that means, clocking in at No. 8.

Sterling drops in both categories in defeat.

Undefeated welterweight sensation Ian Machado Garry continued his winning ways at UFC 292 in “Beantown” by knocking around veteran welterweight Neil Magny. The performance was good enough to bring “The Future” up two spots to No. 11 at 170 pounds while also sending “The Haitian Sensation” down to No. 12. In addition, Natalia Silva and Karine Silva debuted in the flyweight rankings after picking up wins in Boston.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Israel Adesanya

6. Charles Oliveira +1

7. Kamaru Usman +1

8. Sean O’Malley *NR

9. Aljamain Sterling -3

10. Alexandre Pantoja -1

11. Alex Pereira -1

12. Jiri Prochazka -2

13. Max Holloway -1

14. Justin Gaethje -1

15. Jamahal Hill -1

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Matt Schnell

9. Tim Elliott +1

10. Manel Kape -1

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. Cody Durden

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling -1

2. Merab Dvalishvili -1

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. (T) Rob Font

7. (T) Song Yadong

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Umar Nurmagomedov

12. Ricky Simon

13. Jonathan Martinez

14. Adrian Yanez

15. Chris Gutierrez

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Chan Sung Jung

9. Giga Chikadze

10. Movsar Evloev

11. Bryce Mitchell

12. Sodiq Yusuff

13. Dan Ige

14. Edson Barboza

15. Alex Caceres

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Rafael Fiziev

7. Mateusz Gamrot

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Grant Dawson +1

11. Rafael dos Anjos -1

12. Jalin Turner

13. Renato Moicano

14. Matt Frevola

15. Diego Ferreira

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Ian Machado Garry +2

12. Neil Magny -1

13. Kevin Holland -1

14. Jack Della Maddalena

15. Michael Chiesa

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Israel Adesanya

1. Dricus Du Plessis

2. Robert Whittaker

3. Jared Cannonier

4. Marvin Vettori

5. Sean Strickland

6. Paulo Costa

7. (T) Derek Brunson

7. (T) Roman Dolidze +1

9. Jack Hermansson

10. Brendan Allen

11. Kelvin Gastelum

12. Nassourdine Imavov

13. Paul Craig

14. Chris Curtis

15. Andre Muniz

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. (T) Nikita Krylov

6. (T) Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Sergei Pavlovich

2. Ciryl Gane

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Tai Tuivasa

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Alexander Volkov

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima +1

15. Rodrigo Nascimento -1

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili +1

3. Valentina Shevchenko -1

4. Rose Namajunas

5. Julianna Pena

6. Carla Esparza

7. Erin Blanchfield -1

8. Tatiana Suarez

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Manon Fiorot

11. Taila Santos

12. Jessica Andrade

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Amanda Lemos

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Rose Namajunas

3. Yan Xiaonan

4. Tatiana Suarez

5. Amanda Lemos

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Virna Jandiroba

8. Mackenzie Dern

9. Marina Rodriguez

10. Tecia Torres

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Luana Pinheiro

13. Michelle Waterson

14. Tabatha Ricci

15. Angela Hill

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Manon Fiorot

3. Erin Blanchfield

4. Talia Santos

5. Katlyn Chookagian +1

6. Jessica Andrade -1

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Jennifer Maia

10. Viviane Araújo

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Casey O’Neill

13. Natalia Silva *NR

14. Tracy Cortez

15. Karine Silva *NR

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. (T) Irene Aldana

5. (T) Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. (T) Macy Chiasson

9. (T) Karol Rosa

11. Norma Dumont

12. Miesha Tate

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the featherweight division, following the UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ESPN+ this Sat. (Aug. 26, 2023) at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.