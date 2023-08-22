Settle down back there or Sean O’Malley will turn this title fight around and go directly home.

That’s the threat that “Suga” made on the latest episode of his YouTube show after he didn’t like the way Marlon “Chito” Vera has behaved since UFC 292.

O’Malley won the UFC bantamweight title on Saturday night in Boston with an impressive second round TKO of Aljamain Sterling (watch it here). Following the fight he said he was interested in a quick turnaround, and suggested “Chito” as his first defense. Vera holds a win over O’Malley from 2020, although Sean has always said it had more to do with a leg injury than anything Marlon did.

For the record, Marlon Vera was the one that injured Sean O’Malley’s leg before TKOing him with vicious ground and pound.

“Chito” was also fighting at UFC 292, earning a unanimous decision victory over Pedro Munhoz in the opening bout of the pay-per-view. He is more than ready to face O’Malley.

“Send me contact ok,” he tweeted. “Fighting for a world tittle [sic] very soon,” another read. “I’m the most exciting bantamweight on planet earth!” he declared, a reference to O’Malley calling him boring. And to top it off, he wrote “Shut up you white trash piece of s—.”

O’Malley wasn’t a fan of the trash talk, and took to YouTube to remind Vera who was in the driver’s seat for future bantamweight title fights.

“You need to f—ing settle down, or I’ll pick Henry Cejudo,” he said on the TimboSugaShow. “And don’t think that I don’t have the power to f—ing pick who I want to fight right now. So you better f—ing go on Twitter, say, ‘Daddy, will you fight me?’ And I’ll f—ing think about it. You need to settle down acting like you call the shots right now.”

“I’ll go box Gervonta [Davis]. I’ll fight Henry. I’ll wait for Cory [Sandhagen]. You need to chill out with your f—ing ugly ass outfits.”

shut up you white trash piece of shit. https://t.co/CBaMpnJahO — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) August 21, 2023

A “Suga” vs. “Chito” rematch is definitely the money fight, but O’Malley doesn’t seem too hung up on winning a rematch. At the UFC 292 press conference he summed up his mindset on the subject.

“When I count my record of 18-0 now, that ‘Chito’ fight is not even on there,” he said. “It’s nothing. The Suga State Athletic Commission completely cleared that of everything. That fight never even happened.”

While we’re pretty certain O’Malley vs. Vera is next, the timeline for it happening is unclear. The UFC has big fights lined up through the end of the year, and Sean O’Malley came into UFC 292 pretty banged up. Given how hyped the promotion clearly is about having Sean as champion, we doubt they want to rush him into his first title defense. If we were betting types, we’d expect to see the “Suga” show return sometime in early 2024.