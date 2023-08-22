We’re getting to the tail end of summer, but Dana White’s Contender Series is just kicking into gear, offering another slew of Octagon hopefuls a shot at the big time tonight (Tues., Aug. 22, 2023).

Friendly programming reminder: We’re back to the usual 8 p.m. ET start time on ESPN+ for the rest of the season.

As has become standard for the program of late, all five of last week’s winners went home with contracts. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady derailed the highly-touted George Hardwick in the main event, Hyder Amil took home a decision of his own against Emrah Sonmez, and Ibo Aslan, Eduarda Moura and Charalampos Grigoriou joined them in the Octagon thanks to first round finishes.

We’ve got just four fights this week because Luciano Pereira ran into issues while weighing in for his short-notice fight with Felipe dos Santos. Nevertheless, in the main event, Israel’s Eli Aronov (6-0) battles Fury FC veteran Zachary Reese (5-0) in a clash of undefeated Middleweights. One fight prior, Welsh Cage Warriors standout Oban Elliott (8-2) meets Oktagon Welterweight Champion Kaik Brito (8-2). GLORY vet Isis Verbeek (4-1) takes on K-1 vet Josefine Knutsson (5-0) in the evening’s sole women’s fight, while the opener sees Robbie Ring (6-0) look to keep his 100 percent finish rate intact against Peruvian knockout artist, Luis Pajuelo (6-0).

‘Contender Series’ Quick Results:

Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese

Oban Elliott vs. Kaik Brito

Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson

Robbie Ring vs. Luis Pajuelo

Related UFC Fighter Apprehends Alleged Rest Stop Sex Predator

‘Contender Series’ Play-By-Play Results:

185 lbs.: Eli Aronov vs. Zachary Reese

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

170 lbs.: Oban Elliott vs. Kaik Brito

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Isis Verbeek vs. Josefine Knutsson

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Robbie Ring vs. Luis Pajuelo

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

For more Contender Series news and notes, be sure to hit up our comprehensive archive right here.