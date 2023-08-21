No bueno! UFC bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva tests positive for banned substance

Mayra Bueno Silva is going to miss out on her first career Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title opportunity.

The top-ranked women’s Bantamweight contender announced today (Mon., Aug. 21, 2023) on Instagram that she failed a United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug test ahead of her recent bout with Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77 last month (July 15, 2023). Silva, 31, won the bout via a second round ninja choke submission (watch highlights). The win will likely be changed to a no-contest, depending on further investigation of the test failure. Silva stated the following in response to the news.

To all of my fans, it is with deep regret that I have to announce I failed a drug test that I took the week of my fight against Holly Holm. I want to begin by saying I never in my life taken a substance to enhance my ability in or outside the cage. I have tested positive for a banned substance that is consistent with the prescription medication I take for my ADHD. I have been dealing with this disorder my entire life and it affects me in a multitude of ways. I have provided a plethora of documents and explanations to USADA and the Nevada State Commission detailing the disorder, the effects of the disorder on my daily life and my decision making in the ingestion of the prescription medicine. I am fully cooperating with USADA, the Nevada State Athletic Commission and the UFC to make sure that all information is available and I fully acknowledge the presence of the substance in my system. I discontinued this medication at the beginning of fight week, like I always have in the past. So while it appeared in a small amount of my system, I am told by experts that it would not have an effect on my in-competition performance at that level.

The Holm win extended Silva’s current winning streak to four as a Bantamweight after moving up from the Flyweight division in April 2022. Of those four wins, Silva (11-2-1) finished her most recent three outings by submission.

The Brazilian appeared to be a possible option for the inevitable vacant Bantamweight title tilt, but will now have to sort out her issues before getting back in action.