Is Ronda Rousey fighting at UFC 300? Dana White updates fans on status of ‘Rowdy’ return

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey, has been linked to a potential return to MMA after getting this formal invitation to save the featherweight division back in June. At the time, it didn’t seem like an unrealistic scenario, since “Rowdy” may not be entirely happy with her combat sports legacy following brutal, back-to-back knockout losses that sent her running to the land of make believe.

UFC President Dana White, however, insists the door is (still) closed.

“There’s no shot,” White told SI.com. “She’s accomplished everything she set out to do. Her dream was to win a UFC championship, then win a WWE championship, and she’s done it. Now she’s starting a family. Ronda has made so much money and she’s still making a lot of money in sponsorships.”

Rousey recently appeared on (then quit) the FOX reality show Stars on Mars.

The 36 year-old Olympian, who continues to make headlines under the WWE banner, has gone on record to express zero interest in returning to UFC after walking away back in late 2007, unless the promotion can somehow land this elusive signing. In other words, consider this case closed for the time being — which will no doubt come as a disappointment to this former joke-telling champion.