Event: 2023 PFL Playoffs 3

Date: Weds., Aug. 23, 2023

Location: The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City

Broadcast: ESPN, ESPN+

Start Time: 6:30 p.m. ET Prelims Card | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

PFL Playoffs 3 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+ (9 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Clay Collard vs. Shane Burgos – lightweight semifinal

155 lbs.: Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Bruno Miranda – lightweight semifinal

170 lbs.: Sadibou Sy vs. Carlos Leal – welterweight semifinal

170 lbs.: Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Solomon Renfro – welterweight semifinal

PFL Playoffs 3 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (6:30 p.m. ET)

155 lbs.: Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Ed Davis

145 lbs.: Alexei Pergande vs. Shawn Stefanelli

185 lbs.: Mostafa Rashed Nada vs. Korey Kuppe

145 lbs.: Abigail Montes vs. Michelle Montague

145 lbs.: Abdullah Al-Qahtani vs. David Zelner

145 lbs.: John Caldone vs. Nathaniel Grimard

“We are thrilled to bring two 2023 PFL Playoff events back to New York City at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on August 18 and 23,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “Our athletes have worked all season long for this kind of opportunity, and sixteen fighters have the chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 PFL World Championship with a $1 million purse awaiting.”

