 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest UFC Singapore fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs. Korean Zombie’ on Aug. 26

After more than a decade of sharing the featherweight roster, two of the most beloved 145-pounders in UFC history will finally collide when former division titleholder Max Holloway goes head-to-head with “Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung atop the UFC Singapore fight card on Aug. 26, LIVE on the ESPN+ digital network!

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC

Event: UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie”
Date: Sat., Aug. 26, 2023
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 5 a.m. ET Prelims | 8 a.m. ET Main Card

UFC Singapore Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC Singapore Main Card On ESPN+ (8 a.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze
135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Rinya Nakamura
125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
265 lbs.: Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa

UFC Singapore Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (5 a.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
135 lbs.: Garrett Armfield vs. Toshiomi Kazama
185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Chidi Njokuani
170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya vs. Song Kenan
170 lbs.: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Liang Na
145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. Seungwoo Choi

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania