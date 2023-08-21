Latest UFC Singapore fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs. Korean Zombie’ on Aug. 26

Event: UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie”

Date: Sat., Aug. 26, 2023

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium

Broadcast: ESPN+

Start Time: 5 a.m. ET Prelims | 8 a.m. ET Main Card

UFC Singapore Main Event On ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

UFC Singapore Main Card On ESPN+ (8 a.m. ET):

205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze

135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Rinya Nakamura

125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos

265 lbs.: Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa

UFC Singapore Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (5 a.m. ET):

265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

135 lbs.: Garrett Armfield vs. Toshiomi Kazama

185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Chidi Njokuani

170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya vs. Song Kenan

170 lbs.: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita

125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Liang Na

145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. Seungwoo Choi

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.