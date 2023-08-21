Latest UFC Singapore fight card, ESPN+ lineup for ‘Holloway vs. Korean Zombie’ on Aug. 26

Event: UFC Singapore: “Holloway vs. Korean Zombie”
Date: Sat., Aug. 26, 2023
Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium
Broadcast: ESPN+
Start Time: 5 a.m. ET Prelims | 8 a.m. ET Main Card
UFC Singapore Main Event On ESPN+:
145 lbs.: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung
UFC Singapore Main Card On ESPN+ (8 a.m. ET):
205 lbs.: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann
145 lbs.: Alex Caceres vs. Giga Chikadze
135 lbs.: Fernie Garcia vs. Rinya Nakamura
125 lbs.: Erin Blanchfield vs. Taila Santos
265 lbs.: Parker Porter vs. Junior Tafa
UFC Singapore Prelims Under Card On ESPN+ (5 a.m. ET):
265 lbs.: Lukasz Brzeski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta
135 lbs.: Garrett Armfield vs. Toshiomi Kazama
185 lbs.: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Chidi Njokuani
170 lbs.: Rolando Bedoya vs. Song Kenan
170 lbs.: Billy Goff vs. Yusaku Kinoshita
125 lbs.: JJ Aldrich vs. Liang Na
145 lbs.: Jarno Errens vs. Seungwoo Choi
*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*
