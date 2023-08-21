Bellator rankings updated following ‘Storley vs Ward’ event in Sioux Falls

The official Bellator rankings have been updated following Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which saw Logan Storley stop Brenna Ward in the second round via technical knockout which allowed him to hold on to his No. 1 ranking in the division.

In the co-main event, Valentin Moldavsky defeated Steve Mowry using his excellent grappling skills, putting him on track to potentially face the winner of the upcoming title ifght between champion, Ryan Bader, and No. 1 contender, Linton Vassell, which is set to go down at Bellator 300 on Sat. Oct. 7, 2023.

To find out how fighters are ranked after each Bellator MMA event click here.

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

2. Patricio Pitbull (35-7)

3. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

4. Johnny Eblen (13-0)

5. Sergio Pettis (23-5)

6. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0)

7. A.J. McKee (20-1)

8. Ryan Bader (31-7)

9. Patchy Mix (18-1)

10. Corey Anderson (17-6)

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

2. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

3. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

4. Cat Zingano (14-4)

5. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

6. Kana Watanabe (12-2-1)

7. Arlene Blencowe (15-10)

8. Sara McMann (14-6)

9. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

10. Leah McCourt (7-3)

MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT (265 Pounds)

C. Ryan Bader (31-7)

1. Linton Vassell (24-8)

2. Valentin Moldavsky (12-3)

3. Steve Mowry (10-1-1)

4. Gokhan Saricam (9-2)

5. Daniel James (15-7-1)

6. Tyrell Fortune (13-3)

7. Tim Johnson (16-9)

8. Marcelo Golm (10-4)

9. Davion Franklin (6-1)

10. Oleg Popov (16-1)

MEN’S LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (205 Pounds)

C. Vadim Nemkov (17-2)

1. Corey Anderson (17-6)

2. Phil Davis (24-7)

3. Yoel Romero (15-7)

4. Grant Neal (8-1)

5. Karl Moore (12-1)

6. Alex Polizzi (10-3)

7. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (20-7-1)

8. Julius Anglickas (10-4) +1

9. Luke Trainer (7-1) -1

10. Sullivan Cauley (6-1) NR*

MEN’S MIDDLEWEIGHT (185 Pounds)

C. Johnny Eblen (13-0)

1. Fabian Edwards (12-2)

2. Gegard Mousasi (49-2-2)

3. Anatoly Tokov (31-3)

4. Aaron Jeffery (14-4) +2

5. Dalton Rosta (8-1) -1

6. Austin Vanderford (11-2)

7. Douglas Lima (33-11)

8. Khalid Murtazaliev (17-3)

9. Romero Cotton (6-1)

10. Costello Van Steenis (14-3)

MEN’S WELTERWEIGHT (170 Pounds)

C. Yaroslav Amosov (27-0)

1. Logan Storley (15-2)

2. Jason Jackson (16-4)

3. Michael Page (21-2)

4. Andrey Koreshkov (27-4)

5. Goiti Yamauchi (28-6)

6. Neiman Gracie (12-4)

7. Douglas Lima (33-11) +1

8. Brennan Ward (17-7) -1

9. Lorenz Larkin (25-8)

10. Sabah Homasi (17-11)

MEN’S LIGHTWEIGHT (155 Pounds)

C. Usman Nurmagomedov (17-0)

1. Patricky Pitbull (25-11)

2. Alexandr Shabliy (23-3)

3. Tofiq Musayev (21-5)

4. Brent Primus (12-3)

5. Sidney Outlaw (17-5) +1

6. AJ McKee (20-1) -1

7. Islam Mamedov (22-3-1)

8. Gadzhi Rabadanov (19-4-1)

9. Mansour Barnaoui (20-5)

10. Archie Colgan (8-0)

MEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Patricio Pitbull (35-7)

1. Adam Borics (18-2)

2. Jeremy Kennedy (19-3)

3. Aaron Pico (11-4)

4. Pedro Carvalho (13-7) -1

5. Mads Burnell (17-5) +1

6. Timur Khizriev (13-0) +1

7. Lucas Brennan (9-0) +1

7. Justin Gonzales (14-2) -1

9. Daniel Weichel (42-14)

10. Henry Corrales (21-6)

MEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT (135 Pounds)

C. Sergio Pettis (23-5)

1. Patchy Mix (18-1) IC

2. Raufeon Stots (19-2)

3. Juan Archuleta (29-4)

4. Magomed Magomedov (20-3)

5. Kyoji Horiguchi (31-5)

6. Danny Sabatello (14-3)

7. Leandro Higo (22-6)

8. Enrique Barzola (19-7-2)

9. Jaylon Bates (7-1)

10. Nikita Mikhailov(10-3)

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT (145 Pounds)

C. Cris Cyborg (26-2)

1. Cat Zingano (14-4)

2. Sara McMann (14-6)

3. Arlene Blencowe (15-10)

4. Sinead Kavanagh (9-5)

5. Leah McCourt (7-3)

6. Sara Collins (4-0)

7. Katerina Shakalova (8-1) NR*

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT (125 Pounds)

C. Liz Carmouche (19-7)

1. Juliana Velasquez (12-2)

2. Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (13-2)

3. Kana Watanabe (12-2-1)

4. DeAnna Bennett (13-8-1)

5. Sumiko Inaba (6-0)

6. Denise Kielholtz (7-5)

7. Justine Kish (9-6) +3

8. Diana Asvaragova (6-1)

9. Veta Arteaga (7-6)

10. Ilara Joane Justine (11-7) -3

Bellator will be back in action on Sept. 23, 2023 to stage Bellator 299, featuring a Middleweight title fight as Johnny Eblen defends the belt against Fabian Edwards in Dublin, Ireland. In the co-main event, Aaron Pico will take on Pedro carvalho in a pivotal Featherweight fight.

To check out the latest Bellator MMA-related news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive news archive right here.