Conor McGregor has released a new Twitter voice recording claiming he’s being kept from fighting on December 16th.

“The Notorious” has repeatedly said he planned to fight on that date, with UFC president Dana White hemming and hawing over the situation when asked to comment. The obvious impediment: McGregor’s continued absence from the USADA drug testing pool, which he left to heal a badly broken leg.

The UFC could request USADA to waive a six month mandatory testing period to get McGregor back into the cage, but between McGregor’s sudden size increase and new legal troubles, the optics may be a little too gnarly for them to do it.

The sidelined McGregor spent Saturday night in Ireland releasing a number of Twitter voice recordings cheering on his teammate Brad Katona during UFC 292 prelims. As the night went on the recordings got more and more slurred, until Mac was singing Chris Weidman’s walkout song and sharing slam poetry style commentary on the fights.

Look, we’re not sure what he was up to. But he sounded pretty drunk.

A slightly less slurred McGregor returned with more thoughts on UFC 292 this afternoon (Sunday August 20th), and in the middle of his event review he dropped some pretty big information on his next UFC fight.

“They’re not ... they’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen,” a distraught sounding McGregor said. “You seen what happened to Chris Weidman? Imagine what that injury is and to be kept — I feel like I’ve been kept from my livelihood.”

“I’m not gonna air grievances, I’m gonna bite down and soldier on,” he continued. “I’m ready. I’m ready, yeah? I wanted and announced December 16th. I’ve given everything. So, you know, it’s not gonna happen. It doesn’t look like it’s gonna happen.”

“But anyway. I hold the power, we’re just gonna keep on doing our thing. Like I said, I’m in a great spot and I’ll see you all soon, hopefully early next year. Please God, come on. Ari. Ari [Emanuel, Endeavor CEO]! I’m ready, yeah? December 16th, I’m ready if anyone wants to go.”

He then made a strange callout to former Nevada commission head Bob Bennett, implying his team had reached out to the commission to try and somehow resolve their issue with the UFC.

“Nevada State Athletic Commission and Bob Bennett, retired,” McGregor said. “Un-retire! Ring Bob Bennett, tell the commission what’s the story! Because I’m being kept from my livelihood here! And turns out Bob’s retired and I’m like ‘What the f—!’”

As for the UFC’s side of this, Dana White was asked following UFC 292 if there was any update regarding McGregor’s return and he had a one word answer.

“No.”