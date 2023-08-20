UFC 292 champ Sean O’Malley ready for boxing debut, eyes ‘crazy, massive fight’ against Gervonta Davis

Ugh, here we go again.

Sean O’Malley defied the odds at UFC 292 last night (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) when he knocked Aljamain Sterling out in the second round to win the UFC Bantamweight championship from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Mass (watch highlights). “Sugar” also received a $50,000 Performance of the Bonus for his finish.

O’Malley’s first title defense is basically already set for later this year as he called out Marlon Vera after his incredible win; however, the new UFC superstar already has his eyes set on a boxing match ... against one the pound-for-pound best boxers on the planet: Gervonta Davis.

“I thought, you know, shoot a promo, but we’ll see. Just the way [Vera] acts. He’s so annoying. He’s not funny, and he tries to be. He’s so ugly and dresses like an idiot. It’s like, God, do I really have to give this guy an opportunity?” O’Malley told the media during the UFC 292 post-fight press conference. “I also wouldn’t mind knocking out your Gervonta Davis, and I know people are gonna go, ‘Oh, you’re a wannabe Conor.’ I’m telling you, that fight is gonna happen.”

“I mean, I feel like it could happen sooner than later. But I also know, like, okay, the UFC is down to get behind stuff like that if it’s big enough. I mean, with that performance, we’re getting close, but maybe I have to go out there, win a couple more fights, win another belt. I don’t know if he’s even considered a big enough star for the UFC to let that happen. But it’ll happen.”

Davis (29-0) is coming off a seventh-round knockout win over Ryan Garcia (watch highlights).

O’Malley admitted that he doesn’t even follow boxing but knows who Davis is because he is undefeated.

“I don’t really follow boxing, but I’ve heard of Gervonta Davis, and I think he’s undefeated,” O’Malley said. “I want to have crazy massive fights that sh-t gets me excited. I love that stuff. And there’s no stars in the Bantamweight division. Gervonta, you could consider him almost a star, and that’s what gets me excited. Me vs. Gervonta? That would be fu—king massive. T Mobile arena? Or here, f—k it.”

Sadly, it looks like MMA vs. boxing isn’t going anywhere, and former UFC Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannnou vs. Tyson Fury is next up on the docket.

As for O’Malley, he is riding a five-fight win streak and wants to return to action in December.

