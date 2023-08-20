 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rejected! Dana White reveals Stephen Thompson turned down Ian Garry following UFC 292 callout

AlexBehunin
UFC 292: Magny v Garry Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Well, that was a quick rejection.

Ian Garry picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 292 tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) when he absolutely decimated Neil Magny for three rounds picking up a lopsided unanimous decision from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Mass. He scored a 30-24 scorecard for his vicious leg kicks.

After his fight, he told Joe Rogan that he wants to challenge himself against the best striker in the UFC: Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson.

“This breaks me into the UFC top 10,” Garry said. “I’m 25 years of age. I’m telling you now; I need to prove myself as the best striker the division has ever seen... To be the best striker in the world, you need to beat the best strikers, and everyone has Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on that list. So, give me Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, whenever, wherever, for five rounds, and I will prove to you I’m the generation of striker.

Unfortunately, it looks like Garry will not be fighting “Wonderboy” next.

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, UFC President Dana White revealed that the former Welterweight title challenger had rejected a fight against Garry.

Wonderboy turned down the fight tonight,” White told the media. “We make fights, man. That’s what we do.”

It looks like that is one fight the UFC won’t make as of now; however, who knows if this is just a negotiation tactic that the promotion is famous for because “Wonderboy” is currently in the doghouse for refusing to fight Michel Pereira at UFC 291 last month (and didn’t get paid for making weight).

As for Garry, he is currently 6-0 in the UFC with three knockouts and keeps improving fight to fight.

