UFC breaks tradition, uploads full Sean O’Malley knockout video to YouTube — come watch it before it’s gone!

UFC just broke tradition and uploaded the full Sean O’Malley knockout to YouTube.

That’s great news for MMA fans who didn’t buy the UFC 292 pay-per-view (PPV) card last Sat. night (Aug. 19, 2023) in Boston, but still wanted to see “Suga” capture the 135-pound crown from ex-bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (recap).

So either UFC really wants to get behind its new star, or really wants to stick it to “Funk Master.”

“Sean is a lot better than I thought,” Sterling told Joe Rogan after the fight. “He did really good job of being elusive and staying on the outside of the cage. I can’t say nothing bad about the guy. Congrats to him and his team. This was nothing but respect at the end of the day.”

“I’ve lost before, I’ve been knocked out before. I picked myself up and I became a UFC champion,” Sterling continued. “Do not be surprised if you come back and you see me in here again and this time getting the belt. Definitely got to go back and reassess some things because if he caught me like that, I could only imagine what [Alexander] Volkanovski would do.”

