Pleading Dana White begs Chris Weidman to hang ‘em up following UFC 292 comeback loss — ‘Please retire’

The boss wants Chris Weidman to retire.

Weidman lost his highly anticipated comeback fight at UFC 292 tonight (Sat., Aug. 19, 2023) when he lost a unanimous decision to fellow UFC veteran Brad Tavares from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Mass.

In his loss, Weidman suffered a knee injury, which is detrimental, especially because the “All-American” was out for two years with a broken leg.

During the UFC 292 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White revealed that he wants his former UFC Middleweight champion to call it a career.

“I love Chris Weidman. I love him. I love his family. And I think he should retire,” White told reporters. “We talked to Doctor [Davidson], and he thinks he blew his MCL or ACL - he blew one of the CLs. You know, the guy is just coming back from a gruesome injury, and you know, listen, man, ‘Father Time’ is not our friend at all, but definitely, if you’re a professional athlete.”

When asked if he would consider giving Weidman one more fight for a send-off, White doubled down on the retirement.

“First of all, depending on the damage to the knee, we’re talking another year. So I would say, ‘Chris, I love you. Please, please retire,” White concluded.

Weidman has had a Hall of Fame-worthy career if he calls it quits after suffering back-to-back losses, including his gruesome leg break at UFC 261 in 2021. The 39-year-old was the first fighter in the UFC to slay Anderson Silva twice and ended up defending the Middleweight belt three times which is third all-time in UFC Middleweight history. He also picked up three Fight of the Night bonuses and four Performance of the Night checks.

What do you think, Maniacs?

